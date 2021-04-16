PlayStation players get early access to Resident Evil Village’s second demo

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

A second demo for Resident Evil Village is dropping on 1st May, ahead of the hotly anticipated game’s 7th May release. Unlike the first Maiden demo which introduced players to the internet’s favourite tall vampire, Lady Dimitrescu, this demo will be a cross-platform release.

That said, those with a PlayStation 5 or 4 will get earlier access than those with an Xbox Series X|S console or Windows 10 PC.

This as the demo is already available to download in the PS Store. Access to actually playing it, however, will have to wait until this weekend and next weekend. The first weekend opens up access between 17th April at 23:00 through to 18th April at 10:00 and the second weekend from 24th April at 23:00 through to 25th April at 10:00.

Each weekend will open up 30 minutes worth of gameplay, depending on how long it takes you to finish, but crucially focuses on two distinct areas of Resident Evil Village, with the Dimitrescu castle and neighbouring village available to explore. The latter should prove the more interesting of the two, and hopefully introduces us to the Lycans in the game, which we have not seen too much of.

As for what role players will be taking, remains to be seen, but we doubt that we’ll be playing as the protagonist Ethan Winters, as was the case with the Maiden demo.

Come 1st May, those with an Xbox Series X|S or Windows 10 PC (via Steam) can check out the demo for themselves. If you have been sitting on the fence on buying this latest addition to the Resident Evil franchise, perhaps this will change your mind.

With Biohazard breathing new life into the franchise, we’re definitely keen to see whether Village can keep the momentum going.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12