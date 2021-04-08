Roguelike crossover: Curse of the Dead Gods & Dead Cells

Crossovers in videogames happen every other week but they usually take the form of branded content arriving as skins or other cosmetics in multiplayer titles like Fortnite and Rocket League. This month, however, Curse of the Dead Gods and Dead Cells will be doing things differently.

As a quick reminder Curse of the Dead Gods is an isometric hack ‘n’ slash released last month that has an ancient Mayan setting. Dead Cells is a 2D beat ’em up / metroidvania that came out back in August 2018. Both games are single player roguelikes with an emphasis on a large weapon rotation and a steep difficulty curve.

The two will crossover in an event called ‘Curse of the Dead Cells’ which will see content based on Dead Cells added to Curse of the Dead Gods in a free update coming on 14th April.

According to a press release we received this update will contain the following:

New curses

Three new weapons

A new kind of Challenge Room

A new two-handed weapon style

Much more

You can see some screenshots of this new content below.

As roguelikes are all about discovery and experimentation you can spoil yourself in terms of what this new content does as it has all been revealed by the developers here.

Curse of the Dead Gods is out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox. The free crossover update will launch on all platforms come 14th April.

We’ve played both of these games and we much prefer Dead Cells, as you can read in our review. The combat in that game is endlessly rewarding and makes up for some of the repetition and frustration you will experience.

Curse of the Dead Gods, while solid mechanically and visually, is a bit of a slog to play. Your character feels like he’s moving through concrete and the pace just feel too slow and dissatisfying, especially when your enemies moves so fast and death comes so quickly. We only put around four hours into the retail copy we bought in a personal capacity, but maybe we’ll return with this new free content.