Shang-Chi trailer gives credence to Spider-Man leaks

This story contains definite spoilers for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode five and possible spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Yesterday, after months of radio silence, Marvel finally released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming MCU film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. More than being an advert for a new movie, it serves as further proof towards the legitimacy of someone claiming to have leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That someone is Reddit user /u/SpideyForever245 who we first came across when they successfully revealed that Julia Louis-Dreyfus would appear in episode five of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. This reveal was made before the episode first aired in the US.

The same user also correctly stated that the long-awaited Shang-Chi trailer wold be released at 06:30 PST (15:30 local time) on 19th April which is the exact same time as the posting for it on Twitter, where it appeared before being uploaded to YouTube.

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and experience it only in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/UPtr6bpyqS — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) April 19, 2021

With the context in mind we can now move on to the big hitter: a full plot synopsis of a Spider-Man movie that is only slated for release on 17th December.

/u/SpideyForever245 provided this rundown on 13th April. Click away now to remain spoiler free.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leak (I worked on the film but they still kept a lot of things hidden even from the film crew) starts off where Far From Home ended then there’s a time skip, Peter is in court there a lot going on he’s trying to prove his innocence. Doctor Strange calling some shit is going down the multiverse is breaking there are villains going around from other worlds and Strange trying to capture them and put them in a special prison he made. The villains somehow escaped because Peter did something tried to mess with some magic to clear his name now is up to him to get them back into the prison. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the second and third act of the movie help him capture the villains and there are even some scenes just with Maguire and Garfield on their own. The movie’s final act is on the Statue of Liberty that now looks like a big Captain America with the shield and the villains are all there and Tom Holland and Maguire and Garfield too there is a Stark arc reactor they are fighting over each villain trying to use the arc reactor for something else it ends with all the villains transform into the prison somehow all of them except Willaim Defoe’s Green Goblin. Goblin killed someone I’m not sure who but Tom Holland’s Peter was crying and got so mad he tried to kill Goblin and almost did but then he didn’t do it. Movie ends with Peter finishing high school I’m not sure what happened to Maguire and Garfield and Goblin but it looks like everyone still know Peter is Spider-Man at the end.

As we stated when we first covered this leak much of what has been said here is completely within the realm of possibility given all the casting news which has been released for No Way Home.

Alum from non-MCU Spider-Man movies – Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Alfred Molina – have all been at least partly confirmed as appearing in the new movie.