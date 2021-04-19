Spider-Man: No Way Home plot possibly leaked on Reddit

This story contains definite spoilers for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode five and possible spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The latest Tom Holland Spider-Man movie – subtitled No Way Home – is due for release at the end of this year on 17th December but its full plot synopsis may have already been leaked by a Reddit user.

That user is /u/SpideyForever245, While anyone can make a Reddit account and write something up claiming to be insider information, this user has proven themselves already by revealing details about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode five before the official release.

As many people already know Julia Louis-Dreyfus had a surprise cameo in the episode as the character Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. You can call her Val but don’t call her Val, just keep it in your head.

/u/SpideyForever245 correctly predicted this with the simple comment of “Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the cameo you welcome” posted ahead of the episode.

With that bit of credibility we can now look at what this anonymous user has to say about No Way Home. If you ignored the first warning to avoid spoilers this is your last chance to leave.

Posted last week the user had this to say:

Spider-Man: No Way Home leak (I worked on the film but they still kept a lot of things hidden even from the film crew) starts off where Far From Home ended then there’s a time skip, Peter is in court there a lot going on he’s trying to prove his innocence. Doctor Strange calling some shit is going down the multiverse is breaking there are villains going around from other worlds and Strange trying to capture them and put them in a special prison he made. The villains somehow escaped because Peter did something tried to mess with some magic to clear his name now is up to him to get them back into the prison. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the second and third act of the movie help him capture the villains and there are even some scenes just with Maguire and Garfield on their own. The movie’s final act is on the Statue of Liberty that now looks like a big Captain America with the shield and the villains are all there and Tom Holland and Maguire and Garfield too there is a Stark arc reactor they are fighting over each villain trying to use the arc reactor for something else it ends with all the villains transform into the prison somehow all of them except Willaim Defoe’s Green Goblin. Goblin killed someone I’m not sure who but Tom Holland’s Peter was crying and got so mad he tried to kill Goblin and almost did but then he didn’t do it. Movie ends with Peter finishing high school I’m not sure what happened to Maguire and Garfield and Goblin but it looks like everyone still know Peter is Spider-Man at the end.

In a vacuum this would soon a sure impossibility but if you’ve been keeping up with the casting of No Way Home a lot of this lines up. All the actors mentioned in the supposed leak, especially the ones from non-MCU Spider-Man movies, have already been confirmed save for Dafoe.

The latest official reveal for No Way Home was Alfred Molina who played Doc Ock in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man 2 in 2004. While not mentioned by name above, Molina being thrown into the mix would fit with the bizarre dimension hopping explained in the synopsis.

As for the other characters mentioned we know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also coming up in the future. The WandaVision show ended in such a way that really opened up mad multiverse shenanigans so it wouldn’t be a surprise if this is continued into No Way Home.

The ending of Far From Home – where Peter Parker is outed as Spider-Man – would also be the logical jumping in point for a new movie.

For now all we can do is wait to see if /u/SpideyForever245 is correct. For now, if you read the user’s page, you can also see many more spoilers from other Marvel live action properties.

The user is, just hours ago, stating that a trailer for Shang-Chi will be released at 06:30 PST. Should this come to pass it only strengthens the Spider-Man leak.