Square Enix shoots down acquisition rumours

Recently you may have heard rumours that Square Enix was in line to be sold or otherwise acquired, but this has now been outright denied by the company.

Earlier today Bloomberg Japan ran a story which posited that Square Enix was being looked over by multiple potential buyers citing bankers familiar with the matter.

Square Enix has now answered to this article directly releasing a PDF statement (available here) entitled “today’s media coverage”. Unlike most company announcements this one is very short:

“Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix. However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses.”

What’s odd to us is that the statement and the original news story seem to be addressing two different topics: Bloomberg says outside parties are interested in buying the company and Square Enix is saying it has no plans to sell and has not considered an offers.

Outside of language barriers here and translation miscommunications, it could simply mean that certain parties have an acquisition in mind but have not formally presented these to Square Enix.

With all that in mind maybe the official announcement was a way for the Japanese videogame company to say to the world “hey, if you’re thinking of trying us, don’t bother”. And with that in mind we remember that everyone and everything has a price and when it comes to publicly traded companies there’s a lot of gears turning and ways to accomplish things which don’t involve giant bags of money with dollar signs printed on the side.