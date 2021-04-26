Titanfall 2 is more popular now than at launch

The 2016 FPS Titanfall 2 has broken its own record for all-time players in the last 24 hours with 16 958 players in the game.

This is according to the third party store tracker Steam Charts. The site is showing that this 16 958 number is the highest number of players ever recorded in the game.

Even now, while the large American playerbase is asleep, 8 237 players have been shown to be playing the game.

Source – Steam Charts

Outside of Steam Charts we can see a similar surge thanks to official numbers released by Valve on the Steam & Game Stats page.

Here it shows that Titanfall 2 is the 65th most played game on the platform with similar peak and current players to the numbers on Steam Charts. Just above Titanfall 2 is Fallout 4 in 64th place with a 24 hour peak number of players at 19 848.

So why is this happening? Some have theorised that the release of Apex Legends Season 9 is what has caused this spike in players for Titanfall 2. Developer Respawn Entertainment made both of these games and they’re set in the same universe. The continued popularity of Apex Legends may have caused players to become interested in Titanfall 2 to see more of this world.

Another factor may be a sale going on right now that has Titanfall 2 discounted by a whopping 75 percent. This sale is still on for another nine hours at the time of writing.

Regardless of the exact reason we’re very happy to see more people either returning to the game or trying it out for the first time. When we reviewed Titanfall 2 at launch we had almost nothing bad to say about it and, after the review period was over, we kept playing.

If you haven’t played the game yet now is the perfect time to do so as you should be able to ride the wave of renewed interest to find lots of online matches. Don’t forget to play the singleplayer campaign because it’s fantastic too.

[h/t – /u/AidThisFellowUser]

