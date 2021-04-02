What’s available on PlayStation Plus for April 2021

Sony has revealed the titles it is making available via PlayStation Plus this month, with a distinctive undead vibe. This as the trio of titles include Days Gone and Zombie War 4: Dead War, with Oddworld: Soulstorm being the only which bucks the trend for April 2021.

All three titles will be available to download and play for free if you have a PS Plus subscription of course, between 6th April to 3rd May. There is, however, one caveat as Oddworld: Soulstorm is only available to those who own a PS5 console. The other two titles are available on both the current and next-gen PlayStation consoles.

We have not been keeping tabs on the latest iteration in the Oddworld franchise, but it appears to pick up from the events of 2014’s New ‘N Tasty.

“Having undergone a transformation from clueless cog in a mega-corporate machine to unlikely hero and beacon of hope, Abe must now save his fellow Mudokons by any means necessary. As you recruit more followers, stick to stealth and puzzle solve to survive or scavenge goods and craft an arsenal to liberate your friends. In Oddworld: Soulstorm, you will begin to understand the power of many will be needed to solve problems that the individual alone cannot,” explains Sony’s description of the title.

While we have loved the opportunity to try out these titles during our Easter weekend under lockdown, there are still a few more public holidays in April that present a prime opportunity.

You could also use this long weekend to try out the March PlayStation Plus titles if you missed them, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint available until 5th April.

There is of course the Play at Home titles to consider as well, as Sony tries to fight the lure of Xbox Game Pass as best it can right now.