You can pet the dog in Necromunda: Hired Gun

Necromunda: Hired Gun is another upcoming game set in the Warhammer 40K universe and published by Focus Home Interactive. What sets it apart is its FPS gameplay and the fact that you can pet the dog.

As shown off in the new trailer called “Enter the Hive” players get a furry friend to keep them company during their time in the game. This dog is called a cyber-mastiff according to a press release we received.

“For the right price, eliminate the most notorious gangers and mutants. Your armory is a sprawling arsenal. Your body is enhanced with a dozen customizable augments to run on walls and leap over chasms. Your cyber-mastiff will sniff out and kill enemies for you, while your grappling hook allows quick, agile traversal of the massive environments.”

The cyber-mastiff is not a new concept in Warhammer 40K but at least the one in this game, as robotic as it looks, does still have some biological dog showing through.

As for the rest of the trailer quite a lot of names, locations, game mechanics and lore are thrown at you in the scant two minute runtime. It seems the purpose of this trailer is to say “hey, we have a lot of stuff in this game”.

As for the actual gameplay, what we see of it is promising. We’re not expecting this indie shooter to be the next Doom Eternal but the shooting looks punchy enough and the things you’re shooting look distinctively 40K.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is set to be released on 1st June for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A physical release is planned for later the same month on 30th June.

We never recommend pre-order – always wait for the reviews, folks – but we do have to point out that the bonus Hunter’s Bounty pack comes with a chew toy for your cyber-mastiff.