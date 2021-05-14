Beware this fake MSI Afterburner website peddling malware

For anybody who games on PC, chances are good that you’ve encountered the MSI Afterburner software before, even if you aren’t using an MSI GPU.

This is because Afterburner is a decent overclocking tool that has the benefit of working on most – if not all – GPUs and being free.

Unfortunately, some crafty ne’er-do-wells have taken it upon themselves to mimic the MSI Afterburner website and instead of providing a useful utility, it’s peddling malware.

“The fraudulent website imitates MSI’s official webpage appearance and design, and offers downloads for MSI’s Afterburner. This webpage is hosting software which may contain virus, trojan, keylogger, or other type of malicious program that have been disguised to look like MSI Afterburner,” MSI wrote in a notice to customers.

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t download anything for the fake website. For reference the URL of that fake website is https://afterburner-msi.space, but please don’t visit it.

While MSI points to its official website for Afterburner downloads, as of time of writing the link to download Afterburner isn’t working. The link to “Download Afterburner” doesn’t even contain a hyperlink.

Worse still we can’t seem to find a download for Afterburner anywhere on the official MSI website.

It’s no wonder then that cybercriminals have picked this piece of software because MSI has seemingly made it impossible to find through official channels, at least at time of writing.

If you are in dire need of Afterburner then, hopefully MSI can fix this mistake or more folks might visit an illicit website in search of the software.