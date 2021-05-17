Black & red PS5 controllers go on pre-order in South Africa

Last week Sony revealed two new colourways for the PlayStation 5 controllers: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. At the time there was little information for South Africans, but that has changed as pre-orders have opened up.

At the time of writing we’ve found two big online retailers offering the controllers – Raru and Nexus Hub (previously AnimeWorx).

Raru

Nexus Hub

While the price difference here is ever so slightly different both stores do not have a date for when these controllers will actually be released.

In its announcement Sony makes mention of a rollout starting in June overseas but release dates will vary by region.

Because of this pre-orders will simply be a means of making double sure that there’s a unit available for you. We’re willing to bet that the Midnight Black will be the more popular of the two as people have been asking for an all-black version of the white PlayStation 5 ever since it launched. It probably doesn’t help the Cosmic Red version that it, to us, looks more like a Comic Pink controller.

“Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely. The controller’s button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well. We hope these new additions will bring further joy and excitement to our fans’ gaming experience,” says Satoshi Aoyagi, a member of the design team.

If these new colours have you interested in the controller make sure to check out our story where we compare it to the DualSense made for the PlayStation 4. If you’re now interested in the PlayStation 5 as a whole, we also have a review for that.