Bungie has botched transmog with an exhausting, confusing system

On Tuesday Season of the Splicer launched and while you might be enjoying seeing Eliksni in the Tower, a new addition to Destiny 2 has been weighing heavy on our minds.

That addition is transmog or as Bungie deems it Armor Synthesis. Armor Synthesis lets players take any piece of Legendary armour and convert it to a Universal Ornament which can then be applied to any piece of armour whenever you want.

For example in the image below we have converted the Scorned Baron Robes into an ornament which has been applied to the Iron Remembrance Vestments to change the look of the armour.

The process sounds simple enough and it is in theory but what isn’t simple is the grind you need to complete in order to get to converting armour into ornaments.

Right now at time of writing just after the release of Season of the Splicer, the process is simple because you are granted ten conversions per character for completing the opening quest for Armor Synthesis.

But once those ten pieces are used up the process becomes arduous.

This process relies on three currencies and this is the first confusing part.

Synthstrand is the material you will need to acquire first. This material is acquired by killing enemies expect not really because players have discovered that you only earn Synthstrand every two minutes. Synthstrand is then used to buy bounties which will earn you Synthcord. You can then convert the Synthcord into Synthweave at which point you can finally convert a piece of armour into an ornament.

As mentioned, earning Synthstrand is time gated but things get worse when you look at the bounties.

Transmog Info: Synthstrands drop every 2 minutes (kills don't matter). You can only hold 750 of them You can only hold 500 of each Synthcord You can only hold 15 of each Synthweave Except the one you buy for Silver: Synthweave Templates stack up to 999999 A r b i t r a r y — JpDinoBlade 🦖 (@JpDeathBlade) May 12, 2021

In the thread above you will be able to see what tasks the bounties for Synthcord entail.

Thanks to JpDinoBlade, we have an estimation of how long it will take to complete this entire process.

It will take you five hours to earn enough Synthstrand to buy a Synthcord bounty and then however long it takes to complete that bounty which could be one hour or one day depending on what activity you choose.

For our money, Destination and Crucible bounties are the best way forward here given how quickly you can complete them but this will ultimately depend on how you want to play Destiny 2.

But there is another way. Players can visit Eververse and buy Synthweave and forego the cap and the grind as long as they don’t mind using their own money.

So what is the solution here?

To our mind Bungie needs to dial up how players earn Synthstrand.

In fact, Synthstrand should drop as often as possible so that players who can’t spend five hours a day waiting for a material can actually earn it. There is already a cap on the bounties you can purchase, why goes the material you need to purchase bounties need a time gate as well? Come now Bungie.

This is by far the worst problem, the tasks in the bounties we can understand however because those can be completed passively. Are they fun? Not entirely but chipping away at a goal is far better than waiting two minutes for a material to drop so that you can start working towards that goal.

We have no doubt that Bungie is listening to feedback and that this system will change, the questions is how long before that change.

Players are upset though and it really does sting when we finally have the ability to make our Guardians look exactly what we want them to look like.