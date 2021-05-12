Finally, a full trailer for The Green Knight

More than a year ago, in February 2020, we got a teaser for the A24 movie The Green Knight. After all this time we finally have a proper trailer to watch, and we’re even more invested in this tale.

“An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men,” reads the official description of the movie.

“Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.”

Despite being only slighter longer than the teaser we see a surprising amount of the movie without too much being spoiled.

Our favourite part of the trailer must be the giants (see the header image above). We got a brief few frames of them in the teaser but now we can get a better picture of them here.

Giant humanoids surrounded by fog, and the general look of these scenes, reminds us of Death Stranding.

The rest of the trailer is a visual spectacle and it has us wondering how far this movie will stray from the myths and stories it is based on. Regardless we’re excited to catch this one when it’s out.

The Green Knight is slated for release in cinemas on 30th July 2021. According to film distributors in South Africa we will also be receiving the movie locally on that day, so those who are interested can get in as soon as other countries.

We doubt South Africa’s embarrassing vaccine rollout will make a trip to the movies any safer in just over a month, but the option is there for those so inclined.