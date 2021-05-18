Loadshedding suspended but Stage 2 begins again at 17:00

There was some good news this morning when Eskom announced Stage 2 loadshedding would be suspended for the remainder of the day. Unfortunately, power cuts are expected to return at 17:00.

As many as seven generation units have returned to service as of yesterday, Eskom wrote in a power alert.

“This has helped ease the supply constraints, and enabled Eskom to suspend loadshedding at this point. However, this is currently insufficient to fully supply the evening peak. Stage 2 loadshedding will therefore be implemented from 17:00 to 22:00 tonight,” the utility added.

As for the possibility of loadshedding moving forward, well, Eskom says that there is a higher evening peak due to Winter rolling in and should there be any further degeneration of capacity, loadshedding may be implemented from 17:00 to 22:00 during the Winter period.

While South Africans are concerned with power cuts, wage negotiations at Eskom continue until early next month. Yesterday Eskom proposed a 1.5 percent increase. This is miles below the 15 percent the National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are demanding.

As expected, this proposal was rejected by the unions.

Things aren’t looking good for Eskom and with loadshedding now a threat lurking behind us for the remainder of Winter, keep your electronics charged and use electricity sparingly.