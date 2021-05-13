PlayStation Studios has 25 PS5 titles in the works, half of which is new IP

When we first reviewed the PS5 console last year, we highlighted the fact that there was a distinct lack of original exclusives for the next-gen offering. That has not changed in 2021 so far, with Returnal being the only notable PS5-exclusive this year. A recent interview with Wired, however, gives us some cause for optimism, as PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has confirmed that the studio is working on a number of titles for the PS5.

25 to be more precise, with Hulst adding that half of the titles that PlayStation Studios is working on is entirely new IP. “There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions. Big, small, different genres,” Hulst tells Wired.

It is also unclear what the PlayStation Studios head means by “working on”, as the company is not responsible for the entire development of titles distributed under its banner, so hopefully there are some indie gems that have been added to the 25 figure.

When that original IP is ready to hit the PS5 remains to be seen, with Hulst unable to confirm details on that front.

Much like the physical manufacture and shipping of the next-gen consoles, the pandemic has also impacted PlayStation Studios’ ability to work on projects. We have, for example, seen Gran Turismo 7 being pushed out to 2022 as a result.

This means that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok remain the marquee exclusives for 2021, provided no further production delays are experienced.

Given the PlayStation’s strong history of exclusive titles, the 21 additional ones that Studios is working could prove pivotal, especially as Microsoft has been snapping up publisher partnerships and punting Game Pass at an unrelenting rate of late.

Head over to Wired to read the interview in full.

[Source – Wired]