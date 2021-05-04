Princess Bride, Zelda, Metroid & more possible LEGO sets coming

LEGO Ideas, the programme which allows fan creations to be turned into retail sets, has announced a massive batch of new submissions which have passed the 10 000 vote mark and will move onto the next step in the process.

For those new to this system LEGO Ideas starts with a submission from anyone in the world. This submission requires 10 000 votes to qualify for a review by LEGO. The Danish toy giant will then look into how feasible the set is in regards to retail sales looking at all manner of aspects such as size, proposed price, ease of build and more.

Another big sticking point here is the thirds party intellectual properties. As you can tell from our headline and the large list of projects below, many of these depend on licences that LEGO doesn’t own. The company will then need to work with the licence holders to see if an agreement can be reached to make and sell the set.

Over the next few months these 57 Ideas will go through several rounds of reviews that sometimes involve complete overhauls of the build. Sometimes several Ideas from a batch like this make the cut, and sometimes zero do. For the fan designers who made these builds, and the public wanting to buy them, all we can do is wait for the reviews to happen.

Looking over the Ideas and are favourite of the bunch has to be the bowling alley that resets the pins. We’re a sucker for any set with mechanical elements and moving parts so this one spoke to us.

There are some oddities here such as the fact that two different versions of the US version of The Office made the cut. Also there are two different Ideas based on bookends.

1. The Princess Bride: The Guilder Frontier by FSLeinad

2. Tutankhamun by Swan Dutchman

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas – Halloween Town by Tvrulesmylife

4. Hyrule Castle (The Legend of Zelda) by Artem Biziaev

5. The Polar Express by Minibrick Productions

6. Steampunk Airship by BrickHammer

7. Baba Yaga by Artem Biziaev

8. The Office by SoGenius106

9. LEGO DNA Double Helix Discovery by LegoDNA

10. The X-Files: I Want To Believe by BrentWaller

11. Metroid: Samus Aran’s Gunship by L-DI-EGO

12. The House of Chocolate by Lepralego

13. Chitty Flies Again! by Norders

14 Among Us: The Skeld Detailed Map by VaderFan2187

15. Welcome to the Black Parade by VNMBricks

16. Succulent Garden by Succulent Joe

17. The Village Post Office by Bricked1980

18. Train Bookends by Jimmi-DK

19. LEGO Viking Ship by JonasKramm

20. Jazz Quartet by Hsinwei Chi

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Paradise by TiagoCatarino

22. Medieval Marketplace by DominikQN

23. Bike Lanes by MarcelSteeman

24. Working Bowling Alley – With Functional Pinsetter & Ball Return! by LEGOParadise

25. Asterix & Obelix by ZetoVince GP

26. LEGO Bookends by farmfarm

27. The Shire, The Hobbithole of Frodo and Bilbo Baggins by TB Brickcreator

28. The King’s Castle by BrickHammer

29. Charlie and The Chocolate Factory by FACEBRICKUP

30. The Trulli of Alberobello by Renato Lovicario RennaWSL

31. Ancient Greek Temple by HP_Brixxter

32. The Karate Kid “Wax On, Wax Off”by Delusion Brick

33. Claus Toys by Bricky_Brick

34. The Sewing Workshop by Bricky_Brick

35. My LEGO Totoro (Feat. Cat Bus) by legotruman

36. NASA’s SLS & Artemis by Matthew Nolan & Whatsuptoday & Albinolan

37. The Lisbon Tram by Bricky_Brick

38. Via Rail Canada – The Canadian by NickLafreniere1

39. Castle of Lord AFOL and the Black Knights by SleeplessNight

40. SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy (BFR) by haymaw99 & khehmeyer

41. The Simpsons – The Krusty Burger by FastBrickStudios

42. LEGO Modular Expansin Pack by Fargo73

43. 4½-Litre 1927-31 Bentley ‘Blower’ by bencroot19

44. Fantasy Castle by LEGO Monkey

45. The Castle of Brickwood Forest by poVoq

46. Violin by SAMUEL HO

47. Marine Life by Brick Dangerous

48. LEGO Astronaut by legotruman

49. The Office by Lego The Office

50. Winter Snow Globes by legotruman

51. A Map of Middle-Earth by Artem Biziaev

52. Retro Arcade by If You Build It

53. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs by Hanwasyellowfirst

54. A Nice Day At The Farm by Adri Clo

55. The Forth Bridge by michaeldineen7

56. Scania Next Generation S730 by mpj83

57. Modular Portal Testing Chamber by Angry4rtichoke