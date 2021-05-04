Princess Bride, Zelda, Metroid & more possible LEGO sets coming

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

LEGO Ideas, the programme which allows fan creations to be turned into retail sets, has announced a massive batch of new submissions which have passed the 10 000 vote mark and will move onto the next step in the process.

For those new to this system LEGO Ideas starts with a submission from anyone in the world. This submission requires 10 000 votes to qualify for a review by LEGO. The Danish toy giant will then look into how feasible the set is in regards to retail sales looking at all manner of aspects such as size, proposed price, ease of build and more.

Another big sticking point here is the thirds party intellectual properties. As you can tell from our headline and the large list of projects below, many of these depend on licences that LEGO doesn’t own. The company will then need to work with the licence holders to see if an agreement can be reached to make and sell the set.

Over the next few months these 57 Ideas will go through several rounds of reviews that sometimes involve complete overhauls of the build. Sometimes several Ideas from a batch like this make the cut, and sometimes zero do. For the fan designers who made these builds, and the public wanting to buy them, all we can do is wait for the reviews to happen.

Looking over the Ideas and are favourite of the bunch has to be the bowling alley that resets the pins. We’re a sucker for any set with mechanical elements and moving parts so this one spoke to us.

There are some oddities here such as the fact that two different versions of the US version of The Office made the cut. Also there are two different Ideas based on bookends.

1. The Princess Bride: The Guilder Frontier by FSLeinad

 

2. Tutankhamun by Swan Dutchman

 

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas – Halloween Town by Tvrulesmylife

 

4. Hyrule Castle (The Legend of Zelda) by Artem Biziaev

 

5. The Polar Express by Minibrick Productions

 

6. Steampunk Airship by BrickHammer

 

7. Baba Yaga by Artem Biziaev

 

8. The Office by SoGenius106

 

9. LEGO DNA Double Helix Discovery by LegoDNA

 

10. The X-Files: I Want To Believe by BrentWaller

 

11. Metroid: Samus Aran’s Gunship by L-DI-EGO

 

12. The House of Chocolate by Lepralego

 

13. Chitty Flies Again! by Norders

 

14 Among Us: The Skeld Detailed Map by VaderFan2187

 

15. Welcome to the Black Parade by VNMBricks

 

16. Succulent Garden by Succulent Joe

 

17. The Village Post Office by Bricked1980

 

18. Train Bookends by Jimmi-DK

 

19. LEGO Viking Ship by JonasKramm

 

20. Jazz Quartet by Hsinwei Chi

 

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Paradise by TiagoCatarino

 

22. Medieval Marketplace by DominikQN

 

23. Bike Lanes by MarcelSteeman

 

24. Working Bowling Alley – With Functional Pinsetter & Ball Return! by LEGOParadise

 

25. Asterix & Obelix by ZetoVince GP

 

26. LEGO Bookends by farmfarm

 

27. The Shire, The Hobbithole of Frodo and Bilbo Baggins by TB Brickcreator

 

28. The King’s Castle by BrickHammer

 

29. Charlie and The Chocolate Factory by FACEBRICKUP

 

30. The Trulli of Alberobello by Renato Lovicario RennaWSL

 

31. Ancient Greek Temple by HP_Brixxter

 

32. The Karate Kid “Wax On, Wax Off”by Delusion Brick

 

33. Claus Toys by Bricky_Brick

 

34. The Sewing Workshop by Bricky_Brick

 

35. My LEGO Totoro (Feat. Cat Bus) by legotruman

 

36. NASA’s SLS & Artemis by Matthew Nolan & Whatsuptoday & Albinolan

 

37. The Lisbon Tram by Bricky_Brick

 

38. Via Rail Canada – The Canadian by NickLafreniere1

 

39. Castle of Lord AFOL and the Black Knights by SleeplessNight

 

40. SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy (BFR) by haymaw99 & khehmeyer

 

41. The Simpsons – The Krusty Burger by FastBrickStudios

 

42. LEGO Modular Expansin Pack by Fargo73

 

43. 4½-Litre 1927-31 Bentley ‘Blower’ by bencroot19

 

44. Fantasy Castle by LEGO Monkey

 

45. The Castle of Brickwood Forest by poVoq

 

46. Violin by SAMUEL HO

 

47. Marine Life by Brick Dangerous

 

48. LEGO Astronaut by legotruman

 

49. The Office by Lego The Office

 

50. Winter Snow Globes by legotruman

 

51. A Map of Middle-Earth by Artem Biziaev

 

52. Retro Arcade by If You Build It

 

53. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs by Hanwasyellowfirst

 

54. A Nice Day At The Farm by Adri Clo

 

55. The Forth Bridge by michaeldineen7

 

56. Scania Next Generation S730 by mpj83

 

57. Modular Portal Testing Chamber by Angry4rtichoke

 

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12