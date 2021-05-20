Rick and Morty spinoff to focus on The Vindicators

Back in episode four of season three Rick and Morty introduced The Vindicators, a take on the trope of a superhero team. While originally a one episode inclusion, The Vindicators will receive their own dedicated time in the sun.

This has been announced following the WarnerMedia Upfront which announced the release date and price of HBO Max With Ads. Adult Swim is part of WarnerMedia and has now revealed “digital short spinoffs” based on various franchises including Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell and Rick and Morty.

These smaller series will be between eight and 10 episodes long each and released on “digital platforms”. As HBO Max it the de facto “digital platform” for Warner we have to hope that it’s made available in other ways as the streaming service, ads or no ads, is still not available in South Africa.

Unfortunately, at least right now, we have no video or even stills to share. Instead we’re only provided with this short description:

Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. The Vindicators is executive produced by Erica Rosbe, Sarah Carbiener, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. “We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds,” said The Vindicators executive producers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe. “We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not.”

It will be interesting to see how this spinoff works following the episode that feature The Vindicators. With a good handful of episodes assigned to the show we should, in theory, see a lot of the superhero team.

With the titular Rick and Morty said to “yuk it up” it’s likely the pair will pop in. Season five of the popular show is arriving soon on 20th June while no date is provided for the release of The VIndicators show.

“Each digital short series will highlight minor characters that have previously appeared in or been inspired by fan-favorite series and create new worlds with them as the stars. Fans will go on missions with The Vindicators, catch up with the Aqua Teen villains, have fun with the demons in hell and explore the life of Alabama Jackson, a character invented at a Robot Chicken San Diego Comic Con panel by actor Donald Faison,” reads the description for the entire spinoff programme.

These spinoffs will be released in 2021 and 2022 so there’s a large time span for them to see the light of day.

If you need a recap on The Vindicators below is a trailer released by Adult Swim back in 2017 where the team is described as “a more badass version of the Avengers”. We won’t spoil the episode this trailer is for, but a lot of what you see here is misdirection.