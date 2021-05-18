Sludge Life makes the jump from the Epic Store next month

Sludge Life is a very odd game and its uniqueness has spread to the way it has been released, something that will change next month in June.

As a recap Sludge Life is published by Devolver Digital and developed by Terri Vellmann and artist Doseone, the same pair of devs that made the game High Hell.

Sludge Life was released exclusively on the Epic Games Store back on 28th May 2020 with a twist: it was free and has remained free ever since. Hell you can go and add it to your library right now for no money. The local price for the game is R105.99, but that has been crossed out this last year with “Free” put in its place.

From 2nd June 2021 the game will launch on Steam and the Nintendo Switch.

As for what you actually do in the game… it’s difficult to explain. The official blurb gives it a shot:

“SLUDGE LIFE is a first-person / open-world / vandalism-centric stroll through a polluted island full of cranky idiots and a vibe so thick you can taste it. Play as upcoming tagger GHOST set on staking their claim amongst the graffiti elite.”

As you can see in the header image above and the trailer embed below there’s a very strong, almost dream like look to the game. This, combined with the rather strange scenery and characters, makes the overall experience rather striking.

Those who want the game for free but not on the Epic Games Store are catered to here. All purchases on the merch store for the game come with a free Steam code. Devolver Digital says this offer is available “for a limited time” but gives no exact parameters for that.

Regardless of how or where you pick the game up Sludge Life looks to be more of an experience than a big game. How Long To Beat has it pegged at just two hours to beat the main through line, so most people can knock this one out in a single sitting.