The Division: Heartland is a new cross-platform free-to-play title Ubisoft is working on

Ubisoft has announced a new title within The Division franchise that it is currently working on – The Division: Heartland. This latest offering is part of a handful of new projects that Ubisoft is developing, with a mobile-only version of the franchise also in the works.

For now, it is Heartland that is our primary focus, with it slated to be a cross-platform free-to-play title that Ubisoft has earmarked for release in either late 2021 or early 2022.

Given how many games are being delayed of late, however, that timeframe may change.

“Today, we’re pleased to share that Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a free-to-play game set in The Division universe, is in development at our Red Storm studio,” explained Ubisoft in its official announcement.

“Heartland isn’t the only new game in development. The Division will also be coming to mobile platforms for the very first time, bringing the universe to an even wider audience. We’ll have more details on this exciting project at a later date,” it adds.

While precise details are thin on the ground for now, it looks like Ubisoft is finally ready to throw its hat into the battle royale ring and try to compete with the likes of Fortnite, PUBG, CoD: Warzone and Apex Legends. Whether it can make headway in an already crowded space remains to be seen, but it looks like Ubisoft’s success is pinned on a cross-platform strategy.

Here the company plans to launch the free-to-play title on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and other streaming platforms.

With a Netflix film also on the way, it looks like Ubisoft wants its Division property to be visible on just about every digital platform.

Either way we are big fans of The Division 2, so this latest announcement has certainly piqued our interest.