The latest Fall Guys crossover is with Tron

Fall Guys continues crossing over with other franchises with the latest announcement bringing Disney property Tron into the game.

On 24th of May four characters will be added to the game as costumes. Sark will be available in the store for 22 000 Kudos, while Tron, Rinzler and Quorra will be bundled into a DLC pack. Right now there’s no video of the four costumes in action, only the static header image above.

This crossover isn’t out of the blue but instead stems from the fact that Epic Games now owns Fall Guys developer Mediatonic.

“With over 40 million players across PC and PlayStation, Fall Guys flings hordes of hyper-colourful contestants together online to compete through round after round of game show mayhem. With Mediatonic now part of the Epic Games family, the collaboration will also coincide with Fortnite re-featuring their retro-futuristic TRON outfit collection from Chapter 2, Season 5,” a press release reads.

The Fortnite / Tron crossover was first done back in February.

Tron was also chosen here because the aesthetic fits in with the look of Fall Guys Season 4 which is focused on neon lighting. While crossovers can sometimes be a clash of art styles that shouldn’t be the case here.

“…it was almost impossible for us to draw any clear parallels between this Disney classic and the neon-drenched wonderland of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Season 4! Fortunately, the good people at Disney agreed that the TRON costumes just looked super-adorable, and that we should go ahead anyway!,” writes Creative Director at Mediatonic, Jeff Tanton.

Aside from crossovers the last time we seriously thought about Tron was when Daft Punk announced they were splitting up, which also happened in February. The band provided the soundtrack for the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy which really helped it stand out when other parts of the movie were lacking.