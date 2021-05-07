The PlayStation 5 now supports the YouTube TV app

The YouTube TV app is now supported on the PlayStation 5 console. First spotted by Android Police, it looks like the recent departure of the app from some Roku devices has been to Sony’s benefit, as it has surreptitiously been added to the next-gen console.

That said we have taken a look at our own PS5 review unit and only the regular YouTube app is present, which it has been since day one. Engadget reports that it is accessible via the PlayStation Store, but at the time of writing only the regular version of YouTube is visible.

As such, it may take a few days for the dedicated TV app to port over to the PS5 ecosystem.

The reason for the removal of the app from Roku devices boils down to a spat the two are having over Google’s prescriptive instructions regarding its services on the streaming devices. To that end it wants Roku to give preferential treatment to Google applications and services in search, as well as drive up the price of its hardware, according to reports.

Either way, it looks like issues that will not be resolved any time soon as the finger pointing continues.

As for the PS5 (and PS4), it now joins a number of different manufacturers and devices with access to the YouTube TV platform, including: