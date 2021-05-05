Time’s running out for the GOG Star Wars sale

Star Wars Day 2021 – May the 4th – has come and gone but you can still partake in a sale to celebrate the day as hosted by GOG.

The Star Wars Day Sale is still live and will be until 6th May at 13:00 UTC. That’s 15:00 local time for us in South Africa.

While GOG has, over the years, moved away from the fact that the store name stands for “Good Old Games”, the titles on offer here are of the older variety. The newest game of the bunch is from 2011.

Here’s the list of games on sale right now. We’re not entirely sure why some games have “Star Wars” written normally while others are in all caps. Regardless most games are 65 percent off with only a few breaking that trend.

LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga | 75 percent off

LEGO Star Wars III – The Clone Wars | 75 percent off

STAR WARS – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic, 2004) | 60 percent off

STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Empire at War: Gold Pack | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Episode I: Racer | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Galactic Battlegrounds Saga | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Rebellion | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Republic Commando | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Shadows of the Empire | 65 percent off

STAR WARS Starfighter | 65 percent off

STAR WARS: Dark Forces | 65 percent off

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy | 65 percent off

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast | 65 percent off

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic | 65 percent off

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2 | 65 percent off

STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D | 65 percent off

STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed II | 65percent off

STAR WARS: TIE Fighter Special Edition | 65 percent off

STAR WARS: X-Wing Alliance | 65 percent off

STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition | 65 percent off

STAR WARS: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter | 65 percent off

For those who don’t find anything appealing in the list above GOG is running another sale right now focusing on Polish games. There’s some great stuff there like Frostpunk, Shadow Warrior, This War of Mine and more.