Trading platform INFINOX expands into South Africa

With the investment frenzy of GameStop well behind us (2021 really is flying by), you may still be feeling the urge to grow your money with a view to making a tidy profit for that PS5, when it eventually arrives.

If you are interested in trading CFDs or forex, then you’ll be pleased to learn that online trading platform, INFINOX has now officially launched in South Africa.

The firm is headquartered in London and has a presence in 15 countries. In South Africa INFINOX will need to adhere to regulations laid out by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

While this move into SA was expected, given the 925 percent surge in trading volumes through INFINOX in Africa over 2020, it’s still nice to have more options when it comes to growing your money.

What makes this expansion interesting is that INFINOX states that it “has committed to offering its clients on-the-ground support”. This sounds like the firm is opening an office locally and indeed it is with offices in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

While some firms will launch services locally without local support, INFINOX regional director, Dany Mawas, says that having a local presence is important for several reasons.

“This is important as each market is unique. Local representation and support allows for local market knowledge, insights and expertise,” says Mawas. “While our expansion into South Africa also allows for job creation, our commitment of being a real organisation run by real people with on-the-ground presence lends to our principle of employee retention and growth. Our intention as an employer is to positively impact the lives of our employees across all regions by seeing them succeed and changing their lives for the better.”

The INFINOX app allows traders to access key financial markets while sharing knowledge, trades and experiences with like-minded people. Users can even auto-copy top trading strategies, with options to source the most followed, best live trades, most copied trades, and the most profitable trades – all instrumental in building trading acumen.

Trading through INFINOX can be done on desktop or through MT4 or MT5 mobile trading platforms.

For more information about INFINOX head to the official website.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]