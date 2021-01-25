‘The Blue King Collection’ contains all of Edmund McMillen’s games

Repentance, the final expansion to the venerable game The Binding of Isaac, will finally launch on 31st March. To get you up to speed on his games, creator Edmund McMillen has revealed The Blue King Collection.

This bundle, available on Steam, packs all of McMillen’s games into a single purchase that’s also discounted by a significant amount.

“The Blue King Collection is a bundle of ALL OF MY WORK that was just released on steam in one very discounted bundle! this bundle includes 8 of my games + 3 dlcs and you even get the ultra cheap basement collection that features over 7 more of my games from the flash days! that’s 15+ games for less than the cost of 9 Tall, Cinnamon Dolce Latte’s from Starbucks!,” McMillen writes.

The bundle contains the following games and DLCs (in alphabetical order):

Fingered

Gish

Super Meat Boy

The Basement Collection

The Binding of Isaac

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Binding of Isaac: Wrath of the Lamb

The End is Nigh

The Legend of Bumb-Bo

You may notice that’s a lot of The Binding of Isaac, but that’s a good thing because Repentance requires that you own all the other pieces of DLC to work. This is because, as a roguelike, the game pulls on its massive array of items and upgrades to make each run completely unique. Each expansion released over the years builds on the previous iterations.

Hopefully we’ll get some complete Binding of Isaac standalone game in the future, but for now we have the Blue King Collection. In terms of price, in South Africa, the bundle costs R926, but is currently discounted by 75 percent to R251.52. The price of the bundle, however, will change dramatically when you visit its store page. Aside from regional pricing, bundles on Steam get cheaper if you own games in them so you don’t have to buy them twice.

If you don’t care about McMillen’s other games and just want Isaac, there’s also the complete bundle to buy all the DLC at once. This bundle contains Repentance, but it can also be pre-ordered on its own here.

For those wondering about the “Blue King Collection” name, its in reference to the character ???, which is also called “Blue Baby”.