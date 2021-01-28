Monster Hunter Rise Switch hardware is coming to South Africa

Like Animal Crossing, Diablo, Pokémon, Super Mario Bros. and many more Monster Hunter is the latest series to get a branded Nintendo Switch console with the Monster Hunter Rise Editions of the console and the Pro Controller.

The pair, announced recently for overseas markets, has now been confirmed for release in South Africa by Nintendo distributor Core. The Monster Hunter Rise Edition hardware will arrive the same day as the software on 26th March 2021, but what exactly is on offer here?

“The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition features an image of Magnamalo, the game’s flagship monster, on the dock, along with other evocative Monster Hunter Rise-themed designs that adorn the console and both Joy-Con controllers. It also comes bundled with a download code for Monster Hunter Rise plus the Deluxe Kit DLC* and bonus content**. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition is sold separately, and also features a striking Magnamalo design,” reads the description of the console and controller.

Those two asterisks relate to the following DLC you get with your purchase:

*Deluxe Kit DLC includes: “Kamurai” Hunter layered armor set, “Shuriken Collar” Palamute layered armor piece, “Fish Collar” Palico layered armor piece, Gestures (4 Jumps), Samurai pose set, Kabuki face paint, “Izuchi Tail” hairstyle.

**Bonus content includes: Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor, Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor, Novice Talisman

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, no local pricing has been provided for the console or the controller. We can make some predictions, however. Branded Pro Controllers are already for sale in the country for R1 499 so we expect it to cost the same.

The console itself will be much pricier and we’re estimating it will be R8 999. This number isn’t pulled out of a hat as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition of the Nintendo Switch is this price. The two editions are similar as they both feature a special version of the console as well as a download code for a full price game, so it’s a decent bet.

As for as how all of this looks, we’re fans. The edgy design aesthetic works here, we think, and because it’s mostly black it’s understated unlike the bright red and blue of the Mario edition mentioned above. Even for non-Monster Hunter fans we can see this being appealing as “generic fantasy, Asian-inspired dragon”. That being said you are likely paying more for that game code, so it’s still cheaper to get a regular Switch.

With that in mind Monster Hunter Rise currently has a demo on the Nintendo eShop. The demo will only be playable until 31st January so get in while you can.

We leave you with some images of the console and controller, they’re lookers for sure.

