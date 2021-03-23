Jack Dorsey’s first tweet sold for over $2 million

The furore surrounding non-fungible tokens, NFTS, is yet to die down and with the latest news about the extremely popular digital asset, we don’t suspect it will die down soon.

Remember Valuables by Cent? It’s the platform that lets anybody turn their tweets into NFTs and sell them on.

Well while South Africa was celebrating Human Rights Day, Jack Dorsey was selling his first tweet for a cool $2 915 835.47.

The tweet which reads “just setting up my twttr” was original sent on 21st March 2006 and following a bidding spree earlier this year, Dorsey said that he would end the bidding for ownership of the NFT on 21st March 2021.

Twitter’s chief executive officer said that he would convert the proceeds of the sale to Bitcoin and send the funds to GiveDirectly’s Africa Response. This fund gives cash to families who are in extreme poverty in Kenya, Rwanda, Liberia and Malawi.

The owner of the NFT is the chief executive officer of blockchain firm Bridge Oracle, Sina Estavi. The CEO has said very little about the purchase on his Twitter profile but did say he was pleased the money from the sale was being sent to charity.

Hey @jack , thank you for accepting my offer, and I'm glad this money is being donated to charity… Let's #Bridge to freedom — Estavi (@sinaEstavi) March 22, 2021

While we’re seeing a lot of headlines about massive sales of NFTs, the digital asset is not without its problems. NFTs are, of course being used by scammers to sell artwork they don’t have the rights to sell and there’s criticism from various tech experts that NFTs are nothing but a flash in the blockchain pan.

While we can’t predict the future, it’s clear that folks are making hay while the sun shines.

[Via – Reuters]