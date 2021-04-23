Avengers ‘Tachyon Anomaly Event’ eases Strike Team rules

When Marvel’s Avengers launched late last year its four player co-op had a limitation: all four players had to choose a different hero to play as. That has been amended somewhat for the recently launched Tachyon Anomaly Event which allows any combination of Avengers in a party.

Between now and 3rd May players can jump into the game and create Strike Teams with any mix of heroes they choose. A quad Iron Man setup is used in much of the marketing material but a few more are shown off in the launch trailer (embedded below). We’re not sure the four Hulk team is the best because the grunts of them combine to kind of sound like dogs.

As for the lore behind this the justification is that AIM has been messing around with time and now Avengers from different timelines can join up for missions.

In terms of gameplay, aside from hero duplicates, there’s a lot going on.

“Daily missions for this event reward Priority Set gear for the Hero you’re playing regardless of Level. Completing the ongoing mission chain will reward 1 piece of gear from the Hivemind set per Hero above PL120. Each Hero below PL120 will get an Epic item instead,” reads the announcement.

As shown off in the trailer there’s also animated nameplates. One is rewarded for completing the weekly mission chain but the rest can be found in the game’s store.

There’s also the Tachyon Rift Missions which change daily and allow for Power Levels between 1 and 100 participate despite the regular setup of these events:

“For players who may be new to Marvel’s Avengers, Tachyon Rifts are timed missions that usually require Power Level 140+ with only one appearing on the War Table per week. These missions reward powerful Cosmic Gear that can allow Heroes to gain Willpower (Life) upon attacking enemies. In order to unlock Tachyon Rift Missions, players must complete the SHIELD Substation Zero Mission Chain that takes them to the Pacific Northwest,” the announcement continues.

When Marvel’s Avengers launched in September 2020 our review pointed out that it was fundamentally broken at its core trying to spin multiple plates of third person brawler, live service game and terrible microtransactions. All of this is on top of endless technical problems.

With the Tachyon Anomaly Event being the latest update to the game since then we’re still not sure if it’s enough to keep the small amount of existing players or even bring in new ones but, come on, the four Iron Man team does look pretty cool, right?