The Binding of Isaac breaks its Steam records

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth has experienced something of a renaissance thanks to the release of the Repentance expansion. The 2014 game has managed to break its own player count records and work its way into the top 20 most played games on Steam.

The creator of The Binding of Isaac series, Edmund McMillen, announced the news a few hours ago on Twitter. But, since his post, the numbers have gone up.

According to the official game stats page made public by Steam, Rebirth had a peak player count in the last 24 hours of 70 701. At the time of writing 29 428 people are playing the game. Even this latter number is impressive as all the Americans are asleep, as it’s around three AM in the USA.

isaac steam record broken! 12 days after launch! pic.twitter.com/KupQkz9yU6 — 🜏 Edmund McMillen 🜏 (@edmundmcmillen) April 11, 2021

How do these numbers compare to other games? Below are the 20 most played games on Steam for the last day:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: Current players 453 893 | Peak today 1 101 657 Dota 2: Current players 298 299 | Peak today 690 611 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Current players 180 151 | Peak today 443 757 Team Fortress 2: Current players 91 890 | Peak today 119 440 Apex Legends: Current players 86 357 | Peak today 207 582 Grand Theft Auto V: Current players 67 845 | Peak today 158 813 Source SDK Base 2013 Multiplayer: Current players 55 110 | Peak today 180 095 Rust: Current players 48 037 | Peak today 117 698 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Current players 44 374 | Peak today 118 854 PAYDAY 2: Current players 44 370 | Peak today 49 764 Valheim: Current players 42 253 | Peak today 137 239 OUTRIDERS: Current players 35 617 | Peak today 95 645 Wallpaper Engine: Current players 32 992 | Peak today 51 513 ARK: Survival Evolved: Current players 32 551 | Peak today 72 532 Warframe: Current players 30 782 | Peak today 59 916 The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth: Current players 29 428 | Peak today 70 701 Destiny 2: Current players 27 010 | Peak today 58 887 Rocket League: Current players 26 283 | Peak today 101 912 Football Manager 2021: Current players 26 096 | Peak today 80 997 Dead by Daylight: Current players 24 732 | Peak today 53 870

As a singleplayer roguelike (with some co-op) it’s impressive to see that The Binding of Isaac has beaten out some much bigger multiplayer games in certain areas such as Destiny 2 and Rocket League.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available on multiple platforms but the Repentance expansion, which is the reason why so many people are playing the game right now, is only available for PC players through Steam and the Epic Games Store. A console port is in the works and should be out later this year.

[Via – /u/MonolithOrchids on Reddit]