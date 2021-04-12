The Binding of Isaac breaks its Steam records

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth has experienced something of a renaissance thanks to the release of the Repentance expansion. The 2014 game has managed to break its own player count records and work its way into the top 20 most played games on Steam.

The creator of The Binding of Isaac series, Edmund McMillen, announced the news a few hours ago on Twitter. But, since his post, the numbers have gone up.

According to the official game stats page made public by Steam, Rebirth had a peak player count in the last 24 hours of 70 701. At the time of writing 29 428 people are playing the game. Even this latter number is impressive as all the Americans are asleep, as it’s around three AM in the USA.

How do these numbers compare to other games? Below are the 20 most played games on Steam for the last day:

  1. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: Current players 453 893 | Peak today 1 101 657
  2. Dota 2: Current players 298 299 | Peak today 690 611
  3. PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Current players 180 151 | Peak today 443 757
  4. Team Fortress 2: Current players 91 890  | Peak today 119 440
  5. Apex Legends: Current players 86 357 | Peak today 207 582
  6. Grand Theft Auto V: Current players 67 845 | Peak today 158 813
  7. Source SDK Base 2013 Multiplayer: Current players 55 110  | Peak today 180 095
  8. Rust: Current players 48 037 | Peak today 117 698
  9. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Current players 44 374 | Peak today 118 854
  10. PAYDAY 2: Current players 44 370  | Peak today 49 764
  11. Valheim: Current players 42 253 | Peak today 137 239
  12. OUTRIDERS: Current players 35 617 | Peak today 95 645
  13. Wallpaper Engine: Current players 32 992 | Peak today 51 513
  14. ARK: Survival Evolved: Current players 32 551 | Peak today 72 532
  15. Warframe: Current players 30 782 | Peak today 59 916
  16. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth: Current players 29 428 | Peak today 70 701
  17. Destiny 2: Current players 27 010  | Peak today 58 887
  18. Rocket League: Current players 26 283 | Peak today 101 912
  19. Football Manager 2021: Current players 26 096 | Peak today 80 997
  20. Dead by Daylight: Current players 24 732 | Peak today 53 870

 

As a singleplayer roguelike (with some co-op) it’s impressive to see that The Binding of Isaac has beaten out some much bigger multiplayer games in certain areas such as Destiny 2 and Rocket League.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available on multiple platforms but the Repentance expansion, which is the reason why so many people are playing the game right now, is only available for PC players through Steam and the Epic Games Store. A console port is in the works and should be out later this year.

[Via – /u/MonolithOrchids on Reddit]

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12