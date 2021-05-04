97 games now support Xbox FPS Boost

FPS Boost, the feature which allows older games to run at higher framerates on the Xbox Series X and Series S, now has a new batch of supported titles bringing the total number of supported games to 97.

This newest batch is mainly focused on games offered through Xbox Game Pass including EA titles as EA Play is offered as part of the service.

It’s interesting to note there that the image Microsoft is using to promote this update (see above) features the EA title Titanfall 2. This game is having a resurgence right now with player counts on PC being significantly higher than those at launch.

Larry Hryb AKA Major Nelson AKA senior director of Corporate Communications at Microsoft calls this addition of titles, “our largest drop of games featuring FPS Boost to date” on Twitter.

For those who would like to use FPS Boost the full list of currently supported games is reflected in the alphabetical table below. There’s also a quick video available here showing how to activate it.