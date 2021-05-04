97 games now support Xbox FPS Boost

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

FPS Boost, the feature which allows older games to run at higher framerates on the Xbox Series X and Series S, now has a new batch of supported titles bringing the total number of supported games to 97.

This newest batch is mainly focused on games offered through Xbox Game Pass including EA titles as EA Play is offered as part of the service.

It’s interesting to note there that the image Microsoft is using to promote this update (see above) features the EA title Titanfall 2. This game is having a resurgence right now with player counts on PC being significantly higher than those at launch.

Larry Hryb AKA Major Nelson AKA senior director of Corporate Communications at Microsoft calls this addition of titles, “our largest drop of games featuring FPS Boost to date” on Twitter.

For those who would like to use FPS Boost the full list of currently supported games is reflected in the alphabetical table below. There’s also a quick video available here showing how to activate it.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12