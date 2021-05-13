After the slider controversy Humble Bundle has a new COVID-19 bundle

Recently Humble Bundle announced a change that would remove the sliders from the payment part of its site, taking away the ability for customers to properly customise where their purchase money goes between charities, developers and Humble Bundle itself.

This change would mean less money for charities which, you know, kind of defeats the “Humble” part of the company’s name. Thankfully this move has since been reversed and the sliders are being reinstated.

Why do we bring this up? Because Humble Bundle just released a new bundle in support of COVID-19 relief in Brazil and India, two of the hardest hit countries in the world when it comes to the pandemic.

While a fantastic idea on the surface, the recent slider nonsense has many rightfully thinking this is just a diversion tactic so people will stop talking about its attempt to control how money is diverted to these causes.

While that may be a cynical way of looking at the newest bundle – like we said when LEGO made a donation to India, every bit helps – it does move the narrative into the favour of Humble Bundle.

Anyway take that information as you will, what about the actual bundle? The Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle is available right now and is partnered with Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, International Medical Corps and GiveIndia.

100% of the bundle purchases goes to the four NGOs with Humble Bundle and the developers not receiving a cut. That being said the sliders are still there on the payment page, but only so you can choose which NGO receives what:

As for the contents of the bundle itself there’s no unifying theme providing a mix of games, books and software.

The minimum amount to get this bundle is $20 (~R282), but you can of course, pay anything you want above that to increase the charity contributions.

If it sways your decision at all Humble Bundle claims that the contents here (presented in alphabetical order below) are worth $657 (~R9 255).