Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance re-released for modern consoles today

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, a game from all the way back in 2001, will be re-released today for the modern swathe of consoles.

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners will be able to jump back into the game later today for $29.99.

At the time of writing $29.99 converts to around R427. While the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store all have localised pricing, the listing for Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance has not been created yet, so we’re not yet sure what this will cost locally.

Adding to the weirdness of this release is the reliance on international publication IGN. The companies behind this game – Black Isle Studios and Interplay – don’t even have a dedicated site for the game or postings about it, instead relying on IGN to host the trailer (embedded below) and make the reveal.

Because of this we also learn that, while this isn’t a remake or remaster, it will have the newer feature of 4K support. We’re not sure if those 2001 textures and models will hold up when stretched to 4K, but we’ll need to wait for the proper release later today to find out.

Working off of our flawed memories we had fun with Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance back in the day. The game received positive reviews from outlets two decades ago so it will be interesting to see if it has held up after all this time, and whether or not it can attract any new players with its gameplay the biggest selling point.

Speaking of, as you can see in the trailer below, you’re in for an isometric hack n slash. If nothing else this has gotten us thinking about re-installing and having another playthrough of the Diablo 3 Nintendo Switch re-release.

For those on PC and mobile a port for those platforms will be made available later this year.

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

