Celebrate five years of 2016’s Doom with the best trailer ever

Because of time zones the big celebrations for the five year anniversary of Doom 2016 happened late last night while we were asleep, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate.

Released on 13th May 2016, the simply titled “Doom” brought the franchise back to life. There’s a lot to be said about this game, its merits and lasting impact leading up to 2020’s Doom Eternal, but we’re not going to be discussing all that.

What we want to talk about is a trailer released before the launch of Doom 2016. Called “Fight Like Hell” we still think about this trailer from time to time.

What makes this one special is that it looks very much live action instead of simply CGI. If you showed us this a while back and said it was a trailer for a new Doom movie, we would have believed you.

Another standout is the choice of music – New Noise by Swedish band Refused. In recent years people better know Refused not for this trailer or Doom in general, but for Cyberpunk 2077. The band provided the music for the fictional rockers Samurai, of which Johnny Silverhand is the leader singer and guitarist.

Now, unfortunately, we are going to have to link you to a re-upload of the Fight Like Hell cinematic. The original upload, which we covered here, has been made private for some reason.

We’re not the only ones celebrating the five year anniversary. The official accounts for Doom, id Software, Bethesda, Xbox and many more have all shared content around the date.

Another way we want to celebrate Doom 2016 is with a collection of 3D prints. Around the release of the game back then many in the maker community sought to 3D print aspects of the game, either as scaled down toys or full size 1:1 replicas for cosplay or display.

Below are some of our favourites: