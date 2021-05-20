Latest look at Necromunda: Hired Gun focuses on your dog

Necromunda: Hired Gun is doing a few things to set itself apart in the FPS market: it’s based on the Warhammer 40K property, there’s lots of customisation, and your companion is a killer dog called a cyber-mastiff.

We’ve seen a bit of the cyber-mastiff but this latest trailer, entitled “Friends Forever”, has a great emphasis on your furry friend.

As before we know that this dog will be your companion both in and out of combat. What’s new here is a glimpse into the customisation possible for the cyber-mastiff at around 30 seconds into the trailer.

Here there are three menu options: Bionic Paws, Bionic Head and Bionic Body. For the Bionic Body section there’s Internal Implants, a Strength Booster and more. One option is a “Light autosanguine” which reduces cooldown time.

It seems that these additions to the cyber-mastiff make it more and more machine as the game goes on. Those a bit put off by this are probably not familiar with the Warhammer 40K universe where swapping out body parts is very common. If you’ve been getting into switching out limbs in Cyberpunk 2077 you should be comfortable here.

Outside of your dog partner there’s also some customisation shown off for firearms which, as an FPS, seem to be a large part of the game, as well as the player character. We’re liking the fact that changing your weapon doesn’t just affect your stats but also mixes up the in-game model of the guns.

As we discussed earlier this month we’re rather excited for this one. Games set in 40K are hit and miss and the developer’s last offering – the rather undercooked Space Hulk: Deathwing – left us wanting. Hopefully things have improved since Deathwing came out in 2017.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is going to be released on 1st June for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Finally, for those wondering about the music here, it’s “They Come To Get Us” by the Death Set.