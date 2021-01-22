The Terminator is back, this time in Fortnite

Today two familiar faces from the Terminator franchise join Fortnite as Sarah Conner and the T-800 become playable characters as purchasable skins in the game.

Aside from the player skins there’s a related emote, Techno-Grip Axe, HK Sky Net Uplink Back Bling and other aesthetic items you can see in the header image above.

To announce the crossover we get a short trailer (embedded below) showing Fortnite’s Jonesy character saving the T-800 during the famous thumbs up scene at the end of Terminator 2. If you’ve not played Fortnite before don’t worry too much about how the lore logistics of this works, just know that in the game there’s a lot of dimension and time hopping to try and justify all manner of characters and creaturs from other franchises appearing in the battle royale.

On that note the addition of these characters slots in nicely with the current narrative event of the best ever hunters joining the game. It’s why The Mandalorian and the Predator have also recently been added to Fortnite. if you’ve ever wanted to know who would win in a fight between all these legends from fiction here’s your chance to find out, if you have the money that is.

The Terminator content in Fortnite is part of the Fortnite Crew monthly subscription service. Alternatively you van buy the content inside of the Fortnite shop with access to everything available as a bundle called “Future War”. The Future War Bundle costs 2 800 V-Bucks, which is discounted down from 4 400 V-Bucks right now.

To put those prices into perspective here’s what V-Bucks bundles cost in South Africa at the time of writing:

1 000 V-Bucks: R95.99

2 800 V-Bucks: R239.99

5 000 V-Bucks: R383.99

13 500 V-Bucks: R959.99

The Sarah Connar and T-800 skins on their own, outside of the bundle, cost 1 800 V-Bucks a pop. The Techno-Grip Axe is 800, then 300 for the Cyberdyne Salute emote. It seems there’s real incentive here to buy the bundle or subscribe to Fortnite Crew.

It seems we can’t get through any given week in the world of gaming without multiple crossovers being announced. Aside from the Terminator infiltrating Fortnite, we also had the X Games arriving in Rocket League just a few days ago. Love or hate “co-branding” it really seems to be getting more common especially for multiplayer-focused games.