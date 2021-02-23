Cuphead Fall Guys Costumes

Fall Guys gets Cuphead costumes for the usual 10 crowns

I’ts a new day which means a new crossover in the world of videogames with the latest being Cuphead coming to Fall Guys as a pair of costumes and an emote.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 24th February, Cuphead arrives in the game together with an emote. Mugman will then arrive a few days later on Saturday, 27th February. The announcement from the official Cuphead account reads as follows:

“In collab with [Studio MDHR] we’re pleased to announce that Cuphead is the featured costume on Wednesday!

5x 👑 Top
5x 👑 Bottom

There’s also an emote for 5x 👑!

…and of course, Mugman will arrive on Saturday!
5x 👑 Top
5x 👑 Bottom

Don’t deal with the devil for the crowns 👀”

Strangely enough the cost of the costumes has increased back up to 10 crowns for a complete set. The last big crossover in Fall Guys was with Doom in which it was thankfully reduced to six crowns (three for each costume piece). Older crossovers such as Godzilla and Sonic the Hedgehog also cost 10 crowns but we were hoping that Doom set a president for cheaper prices.

If you’re more interested in playing Cuphead itself the Delicious Last Course Cuphead DLC is still on the way but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay was announced back in November last year and there’s still no date for its eventual release just yet. Sure enough the announcement of this Fall Guys content has many people asking developer Studio MDHR about an update on the DLC. Right now there is none but we have to hope that this crossover is part of a bigger announcement for the Delicious Last Course, but that’s just wishful thinking.

Fall Guys is available right now on PlayStation and PC (Steam). It will be arriving on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles in the US Summer, which is between June and August.

