PlayStation exclusive Days Gone is now on Steam

Yesterday Jim Ryan, president & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, dropped some rather big announcements in an interview by revealing a new VR headset for the PlayStation 5 and the fact that more PlayStation-exclusive games would be coming to PC with the first being Days Gone.

Now Days Gone has a live Steam page so you can add the game to your wishlist ahead of its launch in the US Spring of this year. For the rest of the world who avoids using seasons to mark the time, that should be between March and May.

Unfortunately right now it’s only available to wishlist and not pre-order. While we always advise against pre-ordering this option existing usually keys us into what price players will be paying at launch.

Despite the lack of price there’s more to look over the Steam page, including a description of the game for those of us who haven’t paid much attention to it in the past.

“Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. Scavenge through abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons, or take your chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade… or more violent means,” the description reads.

As a game launched on the PlayStation 4 the minimum and recommended specs are thankfully very reasonable, as it’s not like you can just stroll into any shop right now and upgrade your GPU without paying multiple times the RRP.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Windows 10 64-bits Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected] Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Windows 10 64-bits Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected]

Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected] Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD for storage is recommended

While we do like the reasonable specs we don’t like the lack of detail when it comes to what these lists of parts will result in when it comes to performance.

The first big PlayStation exclusive to come to PC was famously Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020. While the game launched with massive performance and stability options developer Guerrilla Games patched it for many months and reports say it’s much more playable now.

With Ryan saying that more PlayStation games are coming to PC we’re very excited for this trend to continue. We’d love to see God of War 2018 as the next game to get a port especially as the next entry in the series – Ragnarok – is supposed to be out this year barring any delays.

Putting the game on PC would be a great way to introduce more people to the game ahead of Ragnarok, and maybe convince some people to buy a PlayStation 5 for that game alone. Well, when the PS5 is actually in stock.