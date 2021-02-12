htxt.africast – Reviews of the latest software and hardware

It’s a review-centric africast this week as we discuss the latest items that have come in for evaluation but, before then, let’s talk news.

The COVID-19 vaccine situation in the country has taken a dire turn as the original orders of the medication seem to be ineffective against the mutated form of the coronavirus in South Africa. Thankfully other vaccines which should be more effective are on the way. In other news CD Projekt Red has refused to negotiate with cyber attackers who have now sold proprietary code on the black market, and Salesforce has made some bold statements about how it plans to move forward in a work world accustomed to the home office.

Our main topic this week is reviews and it starts with the new Samsung lineup. We’ve got our full review of the base S21 5G and we’re overall impressed with it despite some baffling decisions to exclude the charger and phone case in the box. We also have the S21 Ultra 5G in to look at with a full review coming soon, but early impressions suggest that you’re better off saving a bundle and going for the base model.

Moving onto software reviews and we have the PlayStation 5 exclusive Destruction AllStars. Originally a $70 experience it’s now included as part of PlayStation Plus for a limited time. As explain even as a “free” experience it’s extremely lacking and we doubt anyone will care to give it a second look once it’s up for sale. Finally there’s Little Nightmares II was a much better experience overall if you’re the kind of more horror-focused titles.

Mentioned in this africast: