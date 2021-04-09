htxt.africast – Yet another Facebook debacle

It may be a new edition of the africast but our main topic this week is a very familiar one: Facebook royally messing up.
Before that let’s tackle some news and first up is the Arkane game Deathloop which has been delayed a second time making it almost a year late for its initial launch, that is assuming no more delays happen.
Next up is HMD Global who revealed a slew of new devices under the claimed Nokia brand, but continues the dumb practice of not including chargers with some of them.
Finally for news we return to Microsoft who is trying boiling liquid to keep servers cool.
Back to Facebook and 533 million users had their data compromised due to a malicious party scraping the site. Facebook has, at this point, washed its hands of the situation imparting much of the blame on users. The entire situation reminds us of the the fable of the scorpion and the frog, with Facebook simply shrugging its shoulders as we all sink deeper into the drink.
On that note: rewatch the 2011 movie Drive, it’s impeccable.
Mentioned in this africast:
- 2nd Deathloop delay moves game close to a year overdue
- HMD Global’s new Nokia G10 and G20 phones boast three-day battery life
- HMD Global adds more peripherals to the mix with the Nokia Lite Earbuds
- HMD Global introduces new mid-range 5G Nokia phones with the X10 and X20
- Now Microsoft is proposing we boil servers to keep them cool
- Facebook has no plans to notify the 533 million users if their data was leaked
- Are you one of the 533 million Facebook users who had their data leaked?
- Mark Zuckerberg’s phone number appeared among the leaked data of Facebook users, according to a researcher
- Mark Zuckerberg Called People Who Handed Over Their Data “Dumb F****”
- The fable of the scorpion and the frog
[Image – Prateek Katyal on Unsplash]
